    • December 1, 2021
    Watch: Kennedy Chandler Addresses Media Following Bounce Back Performance Against Presbyterian

    The Vols five-star freshman point guard met with the media following Tennessee's win. Watch below.
    In the Vols' 42-point win over Presbyterian, five-star point guard freshman Kennedy Chandler co-led the team with 15 points. The game served as a bounce back performance from his subpar effort against Tennessee Tech.

    Chandler attributed the rebound to better practices leading up to the game rather than the ones leading up to Tennessee Tech. 

    The Memphis native talks practice, Justin Powell, Victor Bailey Jr., playing defense and more in the post-game press conference after the Presbyterian win.

    Chandler's entire post-game availability is above. 

    Watch: Kennedy Chandler Addresses Media Following Bounce Back Performance Against Presbyterian

