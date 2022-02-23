Skip to main content

Watch: Kennedy Chandler Discusses How He Performed, the Future of the Vols and More

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Tennessee Vols guard Kennedy Chandler met with media following the Vols' 80-61 win over the Missouri Tigers in Columbia. Chandler finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Chandler spoke on how he and the team stayed focused to rebound after the Arkansas loss.

“It was just me coming out, and I was playing as hard as I can, honestly," Chandler said. "And knowing we can’t take this game for granted, and as a team, we just came from a loss. Personally, I know I just wanted to come in and take the game seriously. We lost to Arkansas, we shouldn’t have lost that game. So this game, for me, just coming in and playing hard as I can to get the win.”

Chandler also examined the future of the Vols following strong performances from the team's freshmen.

“That’s exciting. You don’t see four freshmen, as long as I’ve been here, on the court together," Chandler said. "That’s just us, playing together, I don't think all four of us have played together. It’s amazing, building our chemistry up, it’s the mark of practice, we’re always going to each other. So for us to be able to with each other in the game together, it’s awesome. We have to continue to get better, learn from this game, and get ready for Auburn.”

The rest of Chandler's comments about the future of the Vols, his focus and more can be found in the video above.

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 12.01.37 AM
Men's Basketball

Watch: Kennedy Chandler Discusses How He Performed, the Future of the Vols and More

By Riley Haltom
12 seconds ago
FMPodFOXEAEZY1v
Men's Basketball

Watch: Senior Victor Bailey Jr. Talks Maintaining His Confidence, Focus and More

By Riley Haltom
10 minutes ago
zbq9orrj
Men's Basketball

Rick Barnes Explains John Fulkerson's Lack of Minutes Against Mizzou

By Jack Foster
23 minutes ago
FMPf06RXoAANrWx
Men's Basketball

Kennedy Chandler and Efficient Shooting Leads Vols to Dominant Bounce Back Win

By Jack Foster
1 hour ago
zoom_1
Men's Basketball

Watch: Coach Rick Barnes on Kennedy Chandler, Victor Bailey Jr., and Confidence in Team Following Win At Mizzou

By Riley Haltom
1 hour ago
4BFF99B4-B8CD-493A-8258-96E114803A72
Recruiting

Prized Kentucky DB Conyer Talks Vols, Recruitment

By Matt Ray
3 hours ago
FMN-GPnXsAUAoGt
Baseball

Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 18 Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech

By Jack Foster
7 hours ago
4846247
Football

VFL Wide Receiver Signs With Titans

By Jack Foster
7 hours ago