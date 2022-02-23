Watch: Kennedy Chandler Discusses How He Performed, the Future of the Vols and More

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Tennessee Vols guard Kennedy Chandler met with media following the Vols' 80-61 win over the Missouri Tigers in Columbia. Chandler finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Chandler spoke on how he and the team stayed focused to rebound after the Arkansas loss.

“It was just me coming out, and I was playing as hard as I can, honestly," Chandler said. "And knowing we can’t take this game for granted, and as a team, we just came from a loss. Personally, I know I just wanted to come in and take the game seriously. We lost to Arkansas, we shouldn’t have lost that game. So this game, for me, just coming in and playing hard as I can to get the win.”

Chandler also examined the future of the Vols following strong performances from the team's freshmen.

“That’s exciting. You don’t see four freshmen, as long as I’ve been here, on the court together," Chandler said. "That’s just us, playing together, I don't think all four of us have played together. It’s amazing, building our chemistry up, it’s the mark of practice, we’re always going to each other. So for us to be able to with each other in the game together, it’s awesome. We have to continue to get better, learn from this game, and get ready for Auburn.”

The rest of Chandler's comments about the future of the Vols, his focus and more can be found in the video above.

