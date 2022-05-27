Skip to main content

Watch: Kennedy Chandler Shines in Front of Many NBA Executives at Rep 1 Pro Day

The 2022 NBA Draft is now less than a month away, and VFL Kennedy Chandler is deep in the process of preparing for his name to get called. 

Part of that process has been the NBA Combine, which took place last week. Recently, though, Chandler participated in the Rep 1 (a sports talent agency) Pro Day in Irvine, California. 

While there, Chandler shined, showing off incredible speed, ball handling skills and more. 

ESPN NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony shared a highlight reel of Chandler's performance in Irvine yesterday, noting how his impressive performance was in front of a packed house of NBA Executives. 

Chandler developed into a complete player at Tennessee, becoming an elite defender as SEC play ramped up to go along with his speed and shot-making capabilities. 

Chandler will undoubtedly be a first-round draft pick in June and has all the tools to make an immediate impact for an NBA squad off the bench. 

Latest draft projections from around the industry can be seen here

