Watch: Kennedy Chandler Talks to the Media During Vol Hoops' Monday Availability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler met with the media during the Vols' basketball Monday media availability.

Chandler discussed his progression as of late, the keys to a more efficient offense, how Olivier Nkamhoua's absence will affect the team and more.

Everything Chandler said during Monday's availability is below, and his entire press conference can be watched in the video above.

On what specifically he has learned this season…

"Each game is different. Each team has a different game plan for us with what they do on defense. Each game won't be the same. That's what I have learned since I have got to college, that each team will have a different game plan for you and you have to come prepared every single game and to not take it for granted."



On how T.J. Ford has helped him connect more effectively with coach Barnes…

"He has told me, like after the Texas game, that I have to communicate with coach Barnes more. Because when he sees a point guard not talking, he thinks that something is wrong, he's not into the game, or he's not locked in. Ever since that game, if I see something, T.J. told me to talk to coach Barnes. So everything I see during the game I will talk to coach Barnes during the free throws and timeouts and tell him what I see on the defensive end, and see how they're playing me, see how they are playing the coverages, and seeing who they are helping. That's what I've been doing, and that's what coach Barnes has taught me to do ever since the Texas game."



On what they key has been to the offense becoming more efficient the past two games…

"I feel like we are pushing the ball more. We are not walking the ball up the court, we're pushing it, getting up with speed, and I feel like nobody is overthinking like we did these past couple of games that we had earlier in the year. We were all overthinking about certain shots to take and what we should do. Now, I feel like everyone is playing with more confidence and it's going to keep going and continue to get better and better by watching film and continuing to learn from the mistakes that we made. I feel like if we can continue to do this, then we can be lethal on the offensive end because we know what we are capable of on the defensive end. Our offense has gotten better these past two games and we just have to keep what we are doing and get ready for the game on Wednesday."



On Olivier Nkamhoua and how much his defensive presence will be missed…

"He's one of our best defenders. He's a shot-blocker, and we are going to miss him doing that. We just need somebody else to be able to fill in and take his spot and be able to do the same thing he did by bringing the same energy, and the same competitiveness. We are going to need some people that need to step up to be able to fill his presence."

