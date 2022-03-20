Skip to main content

Watch: Michigan Head Coach Embraces Kennedy Chandler After Vols Fall to Wolverines

Following Tennessee's loss to Michigan in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard embraced an emotional Kennedy Chandler on the court of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. 

Watch Howard and Chandler's embrace following Tennessee's loss below. 

In his team's loss, Chandler posted an incredible 19 point, nine assist outing in Tennessee's biggest game of the season. The star freshman point guard was often the Vols source of momentum, but ultimately a 2-18 shooting night from beyond the arc buried Tennessee against a physical, oversized Michigan squad. 

"Kennedy is a special, special player, one of the best point guards in college basketball, in my opinion," Howard said of Kennedy Chandler during Friday's press conference. "The way he's able to make immediate impact right out of high school into the college level, that's impressive. He's always known as a playmaker, a guy that can get downhill and can make plays for others. But no one talked about his shooting, and you've just seen how he's worked on it and that's one of his strengths. 

"He's a high IQ player, he has the same face. I call it the Kawhi Leonard or the Tim Duncan face. He never seems to get rattled or frustrated, from what I've noticed. I've been impressed with how he's mentally stable when things are going good or bad."

Howard and Michigan will move on to the Sweet Sixteen after the victory over Tennessee, where they will either take on Ohio State or Villanova in San Antonio. 

