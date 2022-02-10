Watch: Olivier Nkamhoua Virtually Celebrates With Teammates After Win

Although Olivier Nkamhoua, who recently received bad news that he will likely be out for the season with an ankle injury, did not travel with the Vols to Starkville for their road trip against Mississippi State, he joined the team to celebrate virtually in the locker room.

To further lift Nkamhoua and the Vols' soaring spirits, head coach Rick Barnes ends the video with a new trending phrase in pop culture: "Keep pushin' 🅿️."

The Vols defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 72-63 on the road to make it six straight SEC wins and improve their record to 17-6, third in the SEC.

