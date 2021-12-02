Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Before Heading Out West to Play Colorado

    The Vols will head out west for their first true road game of the year against Colorado. Before departure, head coach Rick Barnes met with the media. Watch below.
    The Tennessee BasketVols are on a three-game winning streak after knocking off North Carolina in Connecticut and Tennessee Tech and Presbyterian in Knoxville. 

    Up next for UT is their first true road game of the year as they head to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes.

    Ahead of the matchup, Vols head coach Rick Barnes addressed the local media via zoom on Thursday, discussing where his players are at, preparation for the road game and more. 

    Barnes' full Thursday availability is above. 

    Photo Credit: Rocky Top Insider 

