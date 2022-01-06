Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Following Win Over Ole Miss

The Tennessee Volunteers secured their first win in SEC play this season with a thrilling 66-60 overtime win over Ole Miss in Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night.

Despite a dreadful offensive performance and never leading in regulation, the Vols' elite defensive play and grit found them in extra minutes with the Rebels and a chance to win.

And win they did. The Vols finished Ole Miss playing the best hoops they had all night in overtime, led by Santiago Vescovi's five points.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talked about the sloppy win during the post-game press conference. Barnes' entire post-game media availability is above.

