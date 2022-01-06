Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Following Win Over Ole Miss

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes talked to the media following the Vols win over Ole Miss. Watch below.

The Tennessee Volunteers secured their first win in SEC play this season with a thrilling 66-60 overtime win over Ole Miss in Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night. 

Despite a dreadful offensive performance and never leading in regulation, the Vols' elite defensive play and grit found them in extra minutes with the Rebels and a chance to win. 

And win they did. The Vols finished Ole Miss playing the best hoops they had all night in overtime, led by Santiago Vescovi's five points. 

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talked about the sloppy win during the post-game press conference. Barnes' entire post-game media availability is above. 

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

zoom_1
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Following Win Over Ole Miss

11 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 9.26.39 PM
Men's Basketball

Takeaways: No. 18 Tennessee Survives Ole Miss in SEC Thriller

1 minute ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 6.47.09 PM
Football

2022 Tennessee PWO Connor Meadows Details Commitment to Vols

3 hours ago
ABDFB745-704D-4681-A546-5B572F260087
Football

Fast-Rising DL Jayson Jenkins Set to Visit Vols, Talks Offer

3 hours ago
USATSI_17402254_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

How To Watch Listen: Tennessee-Ole Miss

5 hours ago
USATSI_17431814_168390308_lowres
Football

Early Look: Five Offensive Players Who Could Breakout in 2022 For the Vols

Jan 4, 2022
A1BA907A-8866-4A46-A20B-190C67A4272A
Football

Just In: Veteran Vols DB Announces Decision on College Future

Jan 4, 2022
USATSI_17156001_168390308_lowres
Podcasts

Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Remaining 2022 Targets, Portal Talk, A Look at 2023 Recruiting

Jan 4, 2022