Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Following Win Over UNC Greensboro

After a disappointing and abysmal offensive performance in their overtime loss against Texas Tech in New York City, the Vols returned to Knoxville and won big against UNC Greensboro.

The 76-36 final saw Tennessee play shutdown defense, limiting the Spartans to the lowest point total any opponent has had in Thompson-Boling Arena history.

Tennessee rebounded with a solid performance from beyond the arc with 13 makes on 35 attempts, four of which came from Josiah-Jordan James who had a team-leading 12 points.

Barnes touched on James' performance, as well as how the team rebounded after the loss in Madison Square Garden after intense practices and more in the post-game press conference.

Barnes' post-game media availability is in the video above.

