    December 12, 2021
    Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Following Win Over UNC Greensboro

    Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media following the Vols' 40-point win over UNCG in Thompson-Boling Arena
    After a disappointing and abysmal offensive performance in their overtime loss against Texas Tech in New York City, the Vols returned to Knoxville and won big against UNC Greensboro. 

    The 76-36 final saw Tennessee play shutdown defense, limiting the Spartans to the lowest point total any opponent has had in Thompson-Boling Arena history.

    Tennessee rebounded with a solid performance from beyond the arc with 13 makes on 35 attempts, four of which came from Josiah-Jordan James who had a team-leading 12 points. 

    Barnes touched on James' performance, as well as how the team rebounded after the loss in Madison Square Garden after intense practices and more in the post-game press conference.

    Barnes' post-game media availability is in the video above. 

