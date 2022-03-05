Skip to main content

Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Victor Bailey Jr., Talks Win Over Arkansas and More

Vols head coach Rick Barnes touched on Victor Bailey Jr.'s status with the team after the senior did not take part in senior day activities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 13 Tennessee BasketVols knocked off No. 14 Arkansas in Thompson-Boling Arena on senior day to remain perfect at home (16-0). 

John Fulkerson and Brock Jancek took part in Tennessee's senior day activities in the season finale, but guard Victor Bailey Jr. did not. 

Vols head coach Rick Barnes commented on Bailey during the post-game press conference, noting that while a decision has not made, Bailey is eligible to return to Rocky Top. 

“We have discussed everything with him, and he still has another year left," Barnes said. "He is not sure, he’ll have options if he wants to, and certainly we hope he’ll always be a part of our program, but as you know with the rules today, he can choose to go somewhere else and play. We love him, his teammates love him, but today there are options for players, and we love VJ, and love him being a part of our program, but today he chose not to participate in it.”

Barnes also discussed his team's tight win over Arkansas in the video above, emphasizing turnovers as one of the reasons the Vols nearly squandered a 24-point lead. 

Read More

Barnes' entire post-game press conference is in the video above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Rick Barnes Talks Victor Bailey Jr., Fans, Near Second Half Collapse and More After Win Over Arkansas
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Victor Bailey Jr., Talks Win Over Arkansas and More

By Jack Foster2 minutes ago
1EC9BB87-7D67-4F7F-8CC3-815B850FE21D
Recruiting

Live Updates: Tennessee Vols March 5th Junior Day

By Matt Ray1 hour ago
93BA7BBC-1705-4E87-9FF7-1C55E2B65DF5
Men's Basketball

Takeaways: Tennessee Survives Late Collapse to Beat Arkansas 78-74

By Jake Nichols2 hours ago
1B71B620-919A-4A35-B552-BC51155D3F90
Men's Basketball

WATCH: John Fulkerson Addresses Crowd in Final Senior Day Ceremony

By Jake Nichols4 hours ago
USATSI_17829620_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Lady Vols Down the Tide With Winning Combo

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
USATSI_17781704_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Everything Kellie Harper Said After SEC Tournament Victory

By Jack Foster7 hours ago
BEC6C0D9-056B-46D0-8231-9201802482EA
Baseball

No. 6 Tennessee Falls to Top-Ranked Texas in CWS Rematch

By Jake Nichols16 hours ago
USATSI_17830325_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Takeaways: Lady Vols Advance in SEC Tournament With Win Over Alabama

By Jack Foster17 hours ago