Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Victor Bailey Jr., Talks Win Over Arkansas and More

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 13 Tennessee BasketVols knocked off No. 14 Arkansas in Thompson-Boling Arena on senior day to remain perfect at home (16-0).

John Fulkerson and Brock Jancek took part in Tennessee's senior day activities in the season finale, but guard Victor Bailey Jr. did not.

Vols head coach Rick Barnes commented on Bailey during the post-game press conference, noting that while a decision has not made, Bailey is eligible to return to Rocky Top.

“We have discussed everything with him, and he still has another year left," Barnes said. "He is not sure, he’ll have options if he wants to, and certainly we hope he’ll always be a part of our program, but as you know with the rules today, he can choose to go somewhere else and play. We love him, his teammates love him, but today there are options for players, and we love VJ, and love him being a part of our program, but today he chose not to participate in it.”

Barnes also discussed his team's tight win over Arkansas in the video above, emphasizing turnovers as one of the reasons the Vols nearly squandered a 24-point lead.

Barnes' entire post-game press conference is in the video above.

