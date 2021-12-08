Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Watch: Rick Barnes and Pair of Vols Address Media Following Ugly Loss to Texas Tech

    The Vols head coach met with the media after Tennessee's 57-52 loss to Texas Tech in New York City.
    The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers entered New York City on a four-game win streak, but it was snapped in sloppy fashion against Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden. The Vols shot 19-71 from the field and 6 of 40 from beyond the arc. That is a 26.7 FG percentage and a 15% three-point shooting percentage.

    Texas Tech was bad offensively as well, but they were slightly less worse, shooting 31% from the field and 16% from three. 

    John Fulkerson was the only Vol to reach double-digit points with 10, and Chandler, Zeigler and Vescovi recorded nine. Tennessee got a mere 10 offensive rebounds in the win, as the Vols could not seem to get any second chances in the Big Apple.

    After their worst game of the season, head coach Rick Barnes, graduate senior John Fulkerson and junior Josiah-Jordan James addressed the media to discuss what went wrong offensive against the Red Raiders and how they will rebound.

    The Vols' entire post-game media availability is above. 

