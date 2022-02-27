Watch: Rick Barnes Talks Freshmen, Fans and More After Win Over Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols head coach Rick Barnes met with the media following his team's win over Auburn to discuss how much of an impact the energy had in the win and the performances of the post players, specifically Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

"You never know when the light comes on for someone, but Brandon in the last couple of weeks has been so locked in," Barnes said. "[Brandon Huntley-Hatfield] came in early today and knew exactly what he had to do. He's starting to find out he's quicker than ya think, and he has a really good feel for the basketball, and he was terrific in inbounding the ball for us at the end of the game. He's the definition of the more you put in, the more you get out it."

Barnes also applauded Zakai Zeigler's ball pressure in the second half, claiming it played a big part in Tennessee's win over a top three opponent in the Tigers.

"Zakai coming in with his ball pressure was a big part of that happening," Barnes said in regards to the second half comeback. "The credit goes to the guys for winning tonight, having great respect for Auburn and playing hard. We gave them some momentum and finished the half but okay, but we got things turned around in the second half with Zakai's ball pressure and making shots. It was huge."

Barnes' entire post-game availability is above.

