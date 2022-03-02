Skip to main content

Watch: Rick Barnes Gives Thoughts on Zakai Zeigler Situation, Talks Win Over Georgia

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media following the Vols' win over Georgia and how Zakai Zeigler is dealing with a traumatic experience.

ATHENS, Ga.–Tennessee Vols head coach Rick Barnes met with the media over Zoom following Tennessee's seven-point victory over Georgia to discuss his thoughts on the team's win, applauding Josiah-Jordan James in the win but noting that his team plays far from perfect. 

Barnes noted how his team struggled with over dribbling and not being patient, and that if it wasn't for James' career-high performance, the night might have gone differently for his Vols. 

Barnes also touched on Zakai Zeigler's subpar performance, linking it to the fact he saw his mother before the game began, which brought a lot of Zeigler's emotions to the surface. 

Zeigler's mother's house burned to the ground in New York, and although Rick Barnes said the freshman came in like nothing happened on Sunday and has been his normal self in practices and shoot around, the emotions finally got to him before tip-off in Athens. 

Barnes' entire post-game media availability is in the video above. 

