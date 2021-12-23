Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Watch: Rick Barnes Meets With Media After Huge Win Over Arizona

    The BasketVols Head Coach Rick Barnes met with the media following Tennessee's 77-73 win over No. 6 Arizona. Watch below.
    The No. 19 Tennessee Vols men's basketball team knocked off No. 6 Arizona for their biggest win of the season on Wednesday night. 

    Six-year senior John Fulkerson led the Vols with a season-high 24 points, also tacking on ten rebounds for a double-double on a night where he tied the most career games played in Tennessee basketball history. 

    Barnes touched on Fulkerson along with other upperclassmen having big nights against the Wildcats, the fans and more. 

    Barnes' entire post-game media availability is in the video above. 

