Watch: Rick Barnes Meets With Media Following Blowout Win Against Presbyterian

Rick Barnes' entire post-game media availability following Tennessee's 86-44 win against Presbyterian is above, where the coach talks Kennedy Chandler's bounce back game, Justin Powell and Victor Bailey Jr.'s big games and more.

Powell and Chandler led the team with 15 points, and Bailey had 14 points in the win. Powell made all five of his three-point attempts, and Bailey drilled four threes against the Blue Hose.

