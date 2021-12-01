Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Watch: Rick Barnes Meets With Media Following Blowout Win Against Presbyterian

    Tennessee BasketVols head coach Rick Barnes met with the media following his team's blowout win over Presbyterian. Watch below.
    Author:

    Rick Barnes' entire post-game media availability following Tennessee's 86-44 win against Presbyterian is above, where the coach talks Kennedy Chandler's bounce back game, Justin Powell and Victor Bailey Jr.'s big games and more.

    Powell and Chandler led the team with 15 points, and Bailey had 14 points in the win. Powell made all five of his three-point attempts, and Bailey drilled four threes against the Blue Hose.

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    Read More

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    Barnes Presbyterian Post Game
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes Meets With Media Following Blowout Win Against Presbyterian

    just now
    Walter Nolen
    Recruiting

    No.2 Overall Prospect Walter Nolen Sets Tennessee Official Visit

    1 hour ago
    Screen_Shot_2020_03_23_at_12.54.35_PM.0.png
    Men's Basketball

    How to Watch: Tennessee-Presbyterian

    6 hours ago
    Kellie-Harper-practice-1024x682
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Before Tennessee Tech

    7 hours ago
    FEzr-SLXIAUvJHi
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Highlights From Lady Vols Blowout Win Against Oklahoma State

    10 hours ago
    284DB71B-E140-423F-A2AB-4940C25EC0C2
    Football

    Tennessee Finishes Regular Season Among Top Teams in the Nation in Key Defensive Statistical Category

    11 hours ago
    164FD8A0-01DB-492A-BFB2-F4B7156A707F
    Football

    Josh Heupel Addresses Speculation Around Oklahoma Head Coaching Vacancy

    12 hours ago
    90B9C586-38A0-4993-B8E5-0D669F9EBDF4
    Football

    Regular Season Report Card: Quarterbacks

    16 hours ago