Watch: Rick Barnes Not Taking Mizzou Lightly as Road Contest Nears

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media in a press conference setting on Monday afternoon to further recap his thoughts on the officiating in Tennessee-Arkansas and to preview UT's road game against Mizzou on Tuesday.

"Our league is a tremendous defensive league, and I think that is evident when you look at numbers," Barnes said. "I think Coach Martin's team (Mizzou) plays hard. Really hard. They are going to contest passes and get after the ball. Anything that has to do with effort, they're going to do that at a high level. His teams have always done that. I hope people say the same about us. We're going to have to play well. It's going to be a hard fought game just like every one is down the stretch. I don't think we've been in an easy game all year. "

Tennessee and Mizzou tip-off on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET in Mizzou Arena.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.