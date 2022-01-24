Skip to main content

Watch: Rick Barnes Previews Florida and More in Monday Press Conference

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Monday to discuss Florida, the LSU win and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols basketball head coach Rick Barnes addressed the media Monday afternoon to discuss his team's upcoming matchup against Florida and more. 

Barnes also touched on Uros Plasvic's recent success and what he brings to the team, noting his energy is crucial to Tennessee in close, competitive conference games. 

Barnes' entire Monday media availability is in the video above. 

