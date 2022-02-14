Watch: Rick Barnes Previews Kentucky, Talks Improved Leadership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media on Monday to discuss the impact Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe has, how his team will be able to do better against the Wildcats than their last meeting, and more.

Barnes says consistency is key for the competition between post players for playing time, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Barnes noted that his team is different than the last time they met with Kentucky, as they have become more vocal and showed more signs of leadership.

"It's totally different," Barnes said of the leadership. "We are a different team in terms of our leadership. It's been fun watching our guys give more input over the past few weeks. They talk to each other, coach each other and accept each other's coaching. It's really nice to see that part of our program develop."

The Vols will take on No. 4 Kentucky Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET. in Thompson-Boling Arena. A win would make it eight straight SEC victories for the Vols and would put UT one game back of Kentucky for second place in the SEC.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.