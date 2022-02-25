Watch: Rick Barnes Previews Showdown With No. 3 Auburn, Gives Update on John Fulkerson

Tennessee Vols basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media over Zoom on Friday afternoon to preview UT's showdown with No. 3 Auburn on Saturday evening, discussing what challenges the duo of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler present.

Barnes also touched on how all of Tennessee's post players will need to step up to help contain Auburn's size.

"I don't want to put pressure on any one guy. We need all of our post guys," Barnes said regarding the Auburn game. "Uros, Brandon, John Fulkerson, Jonas, and even Josiah. Walker Kessler is having a fabulous year when you think of how many games he affects on the defensive end. All of our [post] guys minutes are critical."

And one of Tennessee's posts, John Fulkerson, played only six minutes against Mizzou Tuesday due to a hip-pointer injury he suffered against Arkansas. When asked about his availability against Auburn, Barnes was optimistic the graduate senior will give it a go despite not practicing.

"We hope so," Barnes commented on Fulkerson's availability. "He hasn't been able to practice much, but we hope we can get him right."

In a marquee matchup like Auburn, having an experienced player coming off the bench undoubtedly adds another positive dimension to Tennessee's game. Without Fulkerson, Barnes and the Vols will have to lean more on the pair of freshmen posts in Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jonas Aidoo, as well as Uros Plasvic.

If the Vols knock off Auburn, Tennessee will have defeated two top-five opponents in 11 days. Tip-off is slated for 4 ET in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.