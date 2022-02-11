Watch: Rick Barnes Previews Vanderbilt, Performance of Freshmen Big Men During Friday Press Conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 19 Tennessee Vols basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media over Zoom on Friday afternoon to further recap UT's win over Mississippi State and preview the in-state bout with Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Barnes had high praise for Vanderbilt, noting the Commodores are far from an easy out and head coach Jerry Stackhouse has done a tremendous job with his team.

Barnes also touched on the performances of the duo of freshmen post players in Jonas Aidoo and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield against the Bulldogs, as both players had extended minutes in the absence of Olivier Nkamhoua.

"Offensively how he spaced the floor was great," Barnes said of Jonas Aidoo. "He affected a couple of things. We were happy with his movement and speed, and he can shoot the ball. The shot he shot... everyone thought that was going in. He shot threes effectively in high school."

Barnes was also complementary of Huntley-Hatfield, noting the freshman handled himself well.

"He handled himself really well given the type of matchup he had to be thrown into as a starter. He just has to continue to understand the defense at a high, high level. And we expect he will," Barnes said.

Barnes' entire Friday Zoom media availability is in the video above.

