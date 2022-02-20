Watch: Rick Barnes Reacts to Foul Calls, Discusses Impact Foul Trouble Has on Team's Offensive Flow

FAYETTEVILLE, AK.– Tennessee Vols head coach Rick Barnes met with the Tennessee media over Zoom following the Vols' 58-48 loss against Arkansas on Saturday evening.

In the loss, the Vols dealt with several questionable calls, mostly charge calls, that resulted in Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James each having four fouls with several minutes remaining in the game.

Barnes discusses the type of effect his backcourt's foul trouble has on the offense and how a general poor performance outside the fouls contributed to the Vols posting their season low point total this season.

Tennessee logged a mere five assists against the Razorbacks, a shock considering the amount of successful ball movement the Vols have had in their eight game SEC winning streak.

Barnes comments on what led to his team's low assist count and more during the post-game press conference, which is in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.