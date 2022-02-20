Skip to main content

Watch: Rick Barnes Reacts to Foul Calls, Discusses Impact Foul Trouble Has on Team's Offensive Flow

FAYETTEVILLE, AK.– Tennessee Vols head coach Rick Barnes met with the Tennessee media over Zoom following the Vols' 58-48 loss against Arkansas on Saturday evening. 

In the loss, the Vols dealt with several questionable calls, mostly charge calls, that resulted in Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James each having four fouls with several minutes remaining in the game. 

Barnes discusses the type of effect his backcourt's foul trouble has on the offense and how a general poor performance outside the fouls contributed to the Vols posting their season low point total this season. 

Tennessee logged a mere five assists against the Razorbacks, a shock considering the amount of successful ball movement the Vols have had in their eight game SEC winning streak. 

Barnes comments on what led to his team's low assist count and more during the post-game press conference, which is in the video above. 

