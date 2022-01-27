Watch: Rick Barnes Reacts to Third Straight Conference Win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes addressed the media after the Vols' 78-71 comeback win against Florida on Wednesday night. In their third straight win, Tennessee had trailed by as much as 13 points in the first 10 minutes of the contest, but Barnes' squad led by junior Santiago Vescovi and the other guards helped the Vols secure the home win.

Barnes touched on the guard play during his post-game press conference, also noting that post players need to step up. Barnes also talked going to Texas over the weekend and how his players are finding ways to win games.

Barnes' entire post-game press conference is in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospectsSports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.