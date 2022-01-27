Skip to main content

Watch: Rick Barnes Reacts to Third Straight Conference Win

Tennessee BasketVols head coach Rick Barnes addressed the media following Tennessee's win over conference rival Florida. Watch below.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes addressed the media after the Vols' 78-71 comeback win against Florida on Wednesday night. In their third straight win, Tennessee had trailed by as much as 13 points in the first 10 minutes of the contest, but Barnes' squad led by junior Santiago Vescovi and the other guards helped the Vols secure the home win. 

Barnes touched on the guard play during his post-game press conference, also noting that post players need to step up. Barnes also talked going to Texas over the weekend and how his players are finding ways to win games. 

Barnes' entire post-game press conference is in the video above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospectsSports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Read More

Rick Barnes Florida Postgame
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Reacts to Third Straight Conference Win

1 minute ago
FF807542-8BB0-4B91-B8D4-661BDFBA707D
Recruiting

OL Sam Pendleton Talks Vols Offer, Saturday Junior Day Visit

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-26 at 8.07.35 PM
Men's Basketball

Takeaways: No. 18 Tennessee mounts comeback to beat Florida 78-71

3 hours ago
FJ0Q630WUAY7z1h
Podcasts

Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Keys to Lady Vols Continuing Success, Impact of Keyen Green's Injury

10 hours ago
Kelly_Harper_Media_1_25_22
Women's Basketball

Watch: Kellie Harper Talks Keyen Green, Auburn and More on Tuesday

Jan 25, 2022
D2E29CBF-EBE6-4B41-93C9-6E5BA5839C31
Recruiting

Elite DL Cunningham Details Junior Day Visit On Rocky Top

Jan 25, 2022
FHJ_tGlXEAkukUl
Women's Basketball

Breaking: Lady Vols Lose Key Post Player to Season-Ending Injury

Jan 25, 2022
Jan24_CoachBarnes
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Previews Florida and More in Monday Press Conference

Jan 24, 2022