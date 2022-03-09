Watch: Rick Barnes Talks SEC Tournament and More Before Vols Depart For Tampa Bay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media in a press conference setting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss his team's status before heading to Tampa Bay, Florida, for the SEC Tournament.

Barnes touched on the mindset his team needs have heading into March and how his players have used the recent break to get healthier, including John Fulkerson.

"He had a pretty deep hip-pointer he's had to deal with. He wasn't at his best the other night," Barnes said. "He was giving up some rebounds. It's tough with the hip pointer because you use your hip to rebound. But hopefully, these last few days he's gotten back on the good side can do the things we know he's capable of."

Barnes' entire Wednesday availability is in the video above.

The No. 2 seeded Vols will take on the winner of No. 7 seed South Carolina vs. No. 10 seed Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

