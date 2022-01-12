Skip to main content

Watch: Rick Barnes Talks to Media After 20-Point Win

The No. 22 Tennessee BasketVols defeated SEC foe South Carolina 66-46 on Tuesday night.

Following the game in which the Vols bounced back after a rough road loss to LSU, head coach Rick Barnes addressed the local media to discuss the win. 

Barnes' entire post-game media availability is in the video above. 

Barnes 1/11 Post Game presser
