Watch: Santiago Vescovi Discusses Battle With Mizzou, Jonas Aidoo, Lack of Rhythm Against Arkansas and More

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols guard Santiago Vescovi met with the local media in a press conference setting on Monday afternoon to discuss his thoughts on UT's loss to Arkansas, claiming there was a lack of offensive rhythm after the backcourt found themselves in foul trouble.

"I think that was one of our main struggles," Vescovi said. "We had a lot of the guys that play really high minutes that were all in foul trouble. Kennedy (Chandler) was in foul trouble, Josiah (James) was in foul trouble, I was in foul trouble, and Zakai (Zeigler) at some point was in foul trouble too. I think that really messed with our rhythm, it was not a game where it was easy to get in rhythm."

Vescovi also mentioned the positive impact freshman Jonas Aidoo has brought to the court recently, claiming he is the rim protector the team has been searching for since Yves Pons left for the NBA.

"I think that Jonas has been doing a great job. I think that he is the rim protector we have been needing since Yves (Pons) left. Everybody knew that Yves would go up and block every shot that he could. We were kind of missing that part since he left, and then with Jonas stepping up, I think it helped us a lot in that regard."

The video above shows Vescovi's comments on Arkansas, Aidoo, what to expect in UT's road contest against Mizzou and more.

