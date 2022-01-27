Skip to main content

Watch: Santiago Vescovi Talks Big Performance, Keys to Success

Tennessee junior guard Santiago Vescovi met with the media following the Vols' 78-71 win over Florida. Watch below.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– In Tennessee's comeback seven-point win over conference rival Florida, junior guard Santiago Vescovi had a near career night, tying his career game-high in points and threes made with 23 and five, respectively. 

Vescovi delivered yet again for the orange and white, affirming Rick Barnes' statement to start the year that Vescovi is the most improved player since last year. 

The Uruguay native met with the media after his performance and his team's win, discussing that his teammates deserve a lot of credit for how he is able to make plays, and that while stats are cool, it is the winning that mattes to him. 

Vescovi's entire post-game media availability is in the video above. 

