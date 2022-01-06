Watch: Santiago Vescovi Talks to Media After Clutch Late Performance in Win Over Ole Miss

In Tennessee's win over Ole Miss, Vols guard Santiago Vescovi came up big on a sloppy offensive night with two triples in the last five minutes of regulation.

In overtime, Vescovi hit yet another three to go along with his five total points in the extra minutes to guide Tennessee to a gritty six-point win. Vescovi finished the night with a team-high 17 points.

The Uruguay native met with the media after the Vols first win in SEC play, discussing their defensive play against the Rebels and how his physical conditioning is allowing him to play more effectively for the Big Orange.

Vescovi's entire post-game media availability is above.

Photo courtesy UT Athletics

