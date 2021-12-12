Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Watch: Santiago Vescovi Talks to Media After Triumphant Win

    Tennessee Vols guard Santiago Vescovi met with the media after Tennessee's 40-point win over the Spartans. Watch below.
    Santiago Vescovi had another productive day in the Vols 76-36 win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday, scoring 10 points with eight assists. 

    Following the win, Vescovi met with the media to discuss their defensive performance, rebounding offensively after the Texas Tech loss and more.

    Vescovi's entire post-game availability is above. 

    Men's Basketball

