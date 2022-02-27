Skip to main content

Watch: Santiago Vescovi Talks Win Over Auburn, Crowd Energy

KNOXVILLE, TN - Santiago Vescovi met with media following the Volunteers' 67-62 win over the Auburn Tigers. Vescovi finished with 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in the upset, thanks to a dominant second-half performance.

"I think that we started figuring it out in the second half, how to attack them, where their weak spots were at," Vescovi said. "Also, I think we started to make more shots in the second half than we didn’t in the first half. Moving the ball too was big, instead of just everybody standing and staring at whoever had the ball, we started moving the ball."

Vescovi also discussed the impact the wild crowd in Thompson-Boling Arena had on the team's performance.

"I think that was big time. The crowd helped us a lot, helped us gain momentum," Vesovi stated. "I just can’t describe it, to be honest. On defense, I saw a lot of the players, our players, Uros on the bench, Kennedy, Zakai, all trying to get the fans going, and they responded. They did a great job. On the court, we could feel the energy coming from the fans. I think that also threw off Auburn’s offense. I think it was one of the main factors, I think they created the whole momentum."

The rest of Vescovi's comments regarding the Vols' exciting win over Bruce Pearl's squad, the energy of the crowd and more can be found above.

