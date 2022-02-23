Watch: Senior Victor Bailey Jr. Talks Maintaining His Confidence, Focus and More

Tennessee Vols senior guard Victor Bailey Jr. met with media following the Vols' road win over the Missouri Tigers. Bailey finished with 11 points over 18 minutes. Bailey spoke on maintaining confidence this season.

"I’ve tried to do a better job this year just keeping a level head," Bailey said. "It’s definitely good to hit some shots, good to see some shots go, but my focus is whatever is helping this team win, so if it's making shots, then hopefully I can knock some down, but if it's selfless plays, diving on the floor, whatever it takes."

Bailey also discussed staying focused in long stretches of games, claiming a game by game mentality helps.

"We got a saying, ‘It starts with us,’ it’s about is," Bailey shared. "When we go into these games, we got to go into the game with the mindset that we got to get better. Whether it’s 5,000 people in the stands or 25,000, it doesn’t matter. Whatever game, no matter the circumstances, we take every game the same."

The rest of Bailey's comments on confidence, focus and more can be found in the above video.

