Watch: Tennessee Freshman PG Zakai Zeigler Discusses Productive Night in Comeback Win Over Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The Vols knocked off SEC rival Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night, overcoming a once 13-point first half deficit to win by seven points. In the win, guard play was where Tennessee excelled.

Junior guard Santiago Vescovi exploded for 23 points and freshman five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler put together one of his top performances of the year with 17 points and five assists. In addition, one of the biggest pleasant surprises for Tennessee this year, Zakai Zeigler, had a very productive night, posting 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in a whopping 26 minutes.

Zeigler met with the media following the win, discussing how he maintains focus and that winning is Tennessee's goal. He also shares that while he can put up numbers, defense is what makes him valuable.

The New York native's entire post-game press conference is in the video above.

