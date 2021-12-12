Watch: Tennessee Freshman Point Guard Meets With the Media After Win

Tennessee Vols freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler addressed the media after UT's 76-36 blowout win over UNC Greensboro in which he logged another productive day with nine points in 21 minutes.

All of Zeigler's points came from beyond the arc, as the New York native's speed allowed him to get plenty of open looks on the Spartans' defense.

Tennessee rebounded well after their 57-52 disappointing overtime loss to Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, limiting UNCG to the fewest number of points an opponent has ever scored in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Zeigler talked about their elite defensive play in the post-game press conference, claiming, 'We pride ourselves on our defensive play.'

Zeigler also noted how the practices leading up to the game against the Spartans were productive and more in the post-game media availability.

Zeigler's entire post-game availability is in the video above.

