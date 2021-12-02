Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Tennessee Junior Forward Talks to Media Before Date With Colorado

    Tennessee Vols' junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua met with the media before the team sets out west for a game against Colorado. Watch below.
    Author:

    Before the Tennessee BasketVols head to Boulder, Colorado, to take on the Buffaloes for their first true road game this season, junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua addressed the local media via zoom.

    Nkamhoua touched on how he is helping prepare the younger guys for their first actual road game and how he is preparing, what playing with Zakai Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler has been like, his thoughts on playing in Madison Square Garden after Colorado, and more.

    Nkahmoua's full Thursday zoom media availability is above. 

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Read More

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    zoom_3
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Tennessee Junior Forward Talks to Media Before Date With Colorado

    45 seconds ago
    Rick-Barnes-point
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Before Heading Out West to Play Colorado

    1 hour ago
    511FFF83-B7AD-4CE3-9AEA-AFA0F696372E
    Recruiting

    JuCo DB, Southern Miss Commit Caraway Enjoys First Trip to Rocky Top

    2 hours ago
    774790fc-0816-445a-8587-6c993e92e48f-LadyVols1001_0487.jpg
    Women's Basketball

    Everything Kellie Harper Said Following Win Over Tennessee Tech

    14 hours ago
    Kellie-Harper-practice-1024x682
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Following Win Over Tennessee Tech

    14 hours ago
    IMG_5600
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Meet With Media Following Tennessee Win

    14 hours ago
    2FEBE878-C082-4938-B1E9-0C1549273973
    Women's Basketball

    Lady Vols Throttle Golden Eagles as UT Sweeps TTU in 2021

    15 hours ago
    ABF968A8-E535-4B33-AA6E-3598683F0DC1
    Football

    Senior Vols DB Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    18 hours ago