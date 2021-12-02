Watch: Tennessee Junior Forward Talks to Media Before Date With Colorado

Before the Tennessee BasketVols head to Boulder, Colorado, to take on the Buffaloes for their first true road game this season, junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua addressed the local media via zoom.

Nkamhoua touched on how he is helping prepare the younger guys for their first actual road game and how he is preparing, what playing with Zakai Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler has been like, his thoughts on playing in Madison Square Garden after Colorado, and more.

Nkahmoua's full Thursday zoom media availability is above.

