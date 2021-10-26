Watch: Tennessee PG Kennedy Chandler Talks College Transition, Leadership, Memphis Matchup and More

Knoxville, Tenn-- Rick Barnes picked up his phone on Tuesday and saw an incoming call from Kennedy Chandler. This call was one most any coach would want to receive from his prized freshman point guard, as Chandler wanted to, "How can I help my teammates?"

The nation's top point guard in 2021 has already transitioned well into the incredible culture Barnes has built on Rocky Top. Chandler talks about this and plenty more in the video above.

