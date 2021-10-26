    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Tennessee PG Kennedy Chandler Talks College Transition, Leadership, Memphis Matchup and More

    Author:

    Knoxville, Tenn-- Rick Barnes picked up his phone on Tuesday and saw an incoming call from Kennedy Chandler. This call was one  most any coach would want to receive from his prized freshman point guard, as Chandler wanted to, "How can I help my teammates?"

    The nation's top point guard in 2021 has already transitioned well into the incredible culture Barnes has built on Rocky Top. Chandler talks about this and plenty more in the video above. 

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    USATSI_16852861_168390308_lowres
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Tennessee PG Kennedy Chandler Talks College Transition, Leadership, Memphis Matchup and More

    38 seconds ago
    06ec845c-9139-43b4-a1eb-9c1f129e6ff8
    Men's Basketball

    Tennessee Hoops Veteran John Fulkerson Lands on Coaches All-SEC First Team

    14 minutes ago
    20F36285-45EF-4E7A-B90D-6D2826BF2F4F
    Football

    Hooker Joins Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2021

    35 minutes ago
    74EA64F0-E3FB-4C07-87A5-6A5BF511483F
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Rick Barnes Discusses His Team & More at Vols' Media Day

    1 hour ago
    IMG_5515
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Tony Vitello Defends Rick Barnes' Character, Tells Hilarious Story About Him

    3 hours ago
    cordarrelle-patterson-giants-robert-deutsch-usa-today-sports
    Football

    VFL Standouts in NFL Week 7

    7 hours ago
    usatsi_13679981-1-1
    Football

    VFL Alvin Kamara Makes NFL History on MNF

    4 hours ago
    Peyton Manning
    Football

    LOOK: Peyton Manning Rocks Ole Miss Jersey on MNF After Losing Bet

    18 hours ago