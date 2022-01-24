Watch: Vols Forward John Fulkerson Discusses New Role With Team During Monday Press Conference

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols six-year senior forward John Fulkerson met with the media during Monday afternoon's local press conference.

The Kingsport native discussed his reaction to being benched for Uros Plasvic and how he is finding ways to help the team in his new role.

Fulkerson noted that he trusts Rick Barnes decisions with how to handle the team, and that although he was surprised by the decision, he supports it.

"It was something that needed to be done. Coach has been doing this a long time, and he knows what is best for his team and his players. I trust whatever he says and whatever he wants us to do."

"It was different for sure. I cannot say I was expecting it," Fulkerson said regarding his new role. "But like I said, we have to trust Coach's decisions. He is going to put us in the best decision to win."

Fulkerson's entire Monday media availability is in the video above.

