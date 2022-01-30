Watch: Vols Forward Olivier Nkamhoua Talks Loss to Texas

Tennessee Vols forward Olivier Nkamhoua fielded questions from the media following the Vols' 52-51 loss to Texas on the road, discussing that playing an opponent like the Longhorns taught them a lot.

Nkamhoua commented that the Vols simply came out 'flat,' and that they need to find a way to produce on offense like they did late in the second half for the entire 40 minutes.

The Finland native applauded Victor Bailey Jr.'s performance and did not have any issues with Tennessee's attempt to win in the final seconds.

"You take that shot every time," Nkamhoua said they told James after his three-pointer miss. "We told him we love him. If it hurts, it hurts. We're here for you, but you shoot that shot every single time."

Nkamhoua's entire post-game media availability is in the video above.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

