Watch: Vols Freshman Zakai Zeigler Addresses Media After Heartbreaking Loss

AUSTIN, Tex.– Despite a 16-0 run from Tennessee in the late stages to tie the game, the BasketVols fell to the Texas Longhorns 52-51 in heartbreaking fashion on the road.

Tennessee had six seconds to make a game-winning basket. Zakai Zeigler sprinted down the court and dished to an isolated Josiah-Jordan James, who had made three triples during the game and been an instrumental part in the Vols' comeback. However, James' shot rimmed out, and the Longhorns held on to win by one-point in heartbreaking fashion for Tennessee.

Zeigler met with the media following the loss in which he was sensational in Tennessee's near comeback win, discussing what the problems were early and how the team was able to turn it around.

The Vols' freshman point guard's entire post-game media availability is above.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

