Watch: Vols Guard Justin Powell Talks Performance Against Texas A&M, Guarding Zakai Zeigler and More

Tennessee Vols sophomore guard Justin Powell met with the media over Zoom on Friday afternoon to discuss his performance against Texas A&M on Tuesday and more. 

Powell discussed the mindset of taking shots, and how head coach Rick Barnes and his teammates have encouraged not only him to shoot, but everyone to do when they get an open look. 

Powell commented on playing on the road and concluded his press conference by sharing a funny quote about Zakai Zeigler's style of defense.

Powell's entire Friday press conference is in the video above. 

Photo Credit: 247 Sports

