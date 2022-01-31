Skip to main content

Watch: Vols Guard Victor Bailey Jr. Talks Texas Performance, Keeping Head Up During Monday Media Availability

Tennessee Vols guard Victor Bailey Jr. met with the media on Monday. Watch his entire press conference below.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols senior guard Victor Bailey Jr. met with the media during Tennessee basketball's Monday media availability. 

Bailey discussed his performance in the Texas game on Saturday night in which he had a few key plays to help the Vols build momentum late. The senior also touched on his strong bond with his teammates and how he continues to fight despite a tough year. 

"Putting the success of the team before anything else," Bailey says regarding how he has been able to get through this year, "It's important to me that we win games and are successful. Our guys work really hard, and I want to see that work pay off. So, whatever mindset I have to have, whatever I have to do to make that success happen is what I care about."

Bailey's entire Monday media availability is in the video above. 

Photo Credit: VolsWire USA Today 

