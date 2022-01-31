Watch: Vols Guard Victor Bailey Jr. Talks Texas Performance, Keeping Head Up During Monday Media Availability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols senior guard Victor Bailey Jr. met with the media during Tennessee basketball's Monday media availability.

Bailey discussed his performance in the Texas game on Saturday night in which he had a few key plays to help the Vols build momentum late. The senior also touched on his strong bond with his teammates and how he continues to fight despite a tough year.

"Putting the success of the team before anything else," Bailey says regarding how he has been able to get through this year, "It's important to me that we win games and are successful. Our guys work really hard, and I want to see that work pay off. So, whatever mindset I have to have, whatever I have to do to make that success happen is what I care about."

Bailey's entire Monday media availability is in the video above.

Photo Credit: VolsWire USA Today

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.