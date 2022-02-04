Skip to main content

Watch: Vols HC Rick Barnes Previews South Carolina, Discusses Team on Friday

Tennessee Vols basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media via Zoom on Friday afternoon to discuss his team's status heading into the weekend, as the orange and white travel to Columbia to take on South Carolina for the second time this season. 

Barnes previewed the matchup against the Gamecocks, talked about his team's confidence, how Olivier and JJJ can build off of big performances and more.

Barnes' entire Friday availability is in the video above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

zoom_0
Men's Basketball

Watch: Vols HC Rick Barnes Previews South Carolina, Discusses Team on Friday

47 seconds ago
965EC8B3-EEB6-41F8-ADE6-1455923C54A7
Football

Spyre Sports Group Announces NIL Deal With Vol Stars

1 hour ago
b1c5697a-449e-4b2d-89e2-f2c09a876f64.jpeg
Women's Basketball

Watch: Kellie Harper Talks 25-Point Loss to Florida

11 hours ago
FKoKv-VWUAI02XP
Football

How Vols Are Faring in Senior Bowl Practices

Feb 3, 2022
7C49973F-641A-4D8B-88A4-1779492E6A38
Recruiting

Where Tennessee Finished in Final Recruiting Rankings for 2022 Class

Feb 2, 2022
j6zyw2zx7zixttacgnzy
Football

Super Bowl LVI Commercial to Possibly Feature a Familiar Face

Feb 2, 2022
FKjtZDvWQAMDlE0
Men's Basketball

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Texas A&M

Feb 2, 2022
Vitello First 2022 Presser
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Talks His Team's Status For the First Time in 2022

Feb 2, 2022