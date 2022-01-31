Watch: Vols HC Rick Barnes Previews Texas A&M, Talks Texas Woes During Monday Presser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Vols head coach Rick Barnes talked to the media during Monday's local press conference to discuss his final thoughts on the loss to Texas and a preview to the Texas A&M game that will be played in Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday night.

Barnes mentioned the cold offensive stretches the Vols have been prone to have recently and what he needs to see from Kennedy Chandler.

Barnes also commented on Victor Bailey Jr.'s successful plays against Texas, noting Bailey works hard and consistently receives high praise and encouragement from his teammates.

"If they could wish it all for one player, it would be VJ simply because he goes about it and he's never let go of the rope. He's always climbing, and it's a testament to his maturity, as well as his love for his teammates, this program and what he's doing."

