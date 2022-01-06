Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Watch: Zakai Zeigler Reacts to Tennessee's First SEC Win of the Season

Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler met with the media following the Vols overtime win over Ole Miss. Watch below.

Tennessee freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler served as yet another solid contributor on the floor for the Vols in their first SEC win of the season against Ole Miss. Zeigler finished the night with eight points and five boards off the bench for the Big Orange in the 66-60 overtime win, making a key three-point in overtime as well. 

Zeigler talked to the media after the win, reacting to Santiago Vescovi's electrifying performance, what allows his to stay calm, cool and collected in pressured moments, his toughness, the coaches trust in him and more. 

Zeigler's entire post-game media availability is above. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

ZAKAI ZEIGLER PRESSER OM
Men's Basketball

Watch: Zakai Zeigler Reacts to Tennessee's First SEC Win of the Season

53 seconds ago
zoom_1
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media Following Win Over Ole Miss

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 9.26.39 PM
Men's Basketball

Takeaways: No. 18 Tennessee Survives Ole Miss in SEC Thriller

4 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 6.47.09 PM
Football

2022 Tennessee PWO Connor Meadows Details Commitment to Vols

46 minutes ago
ABDFB745-704D-4681-A546-5B572F260087
Football

Fast-Rising DL Jayson Jenkins Set to Visit Vols, Talks Offer

5 hours ago
USATSI_17402254_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

How To Watch Listen: Tennessee-Ole Miss

6 hours ago
USATSI_17431814_168390308_lowres
Football

Early Look: Five Offensive Players Who Could Breakout in 2022 For the Vols

Jan 4, 2022
A1BA907A-8866-4A46-A20B-190C67A4272A
Football

Just In: Veteran Vols DB Announces Decision on College Future

Jan 4, 2022