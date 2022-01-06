Watch: Zakai Zeigler Reacts to Tennessee's First SEC Win of the Season

Tennessee freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler served as yet another solid contributor on the floor for the Vols in their first SEC win of the season against Ole Miss. Zeigler finished the night with eight points and five boards off the bench for the Big Orange in the 66-60 overtime win, making a key three-point in overtime as well.

Zeigler talked to the media after the win, reacting to Santiago Vescovi's electrifying performance, what allows his to stay calm, cool and collected in pressured moments, his toughness, the coaches trust in him and more.

Zeigler's entire post-game media availability is above.

