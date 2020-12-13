Two Games Have Taught A Lot About New Look Vols

Entering the 2020-2021 basketball season, the Tennessee Volunteers were negotiating some of the highest pre season expectations in program history. The twelfth ranked Vols are widely considered one of the most talented, most versatile, and deepest teams in all of college basketball. For all the expectations, there were plenty of questions surrounding the Vols this season as well. Rick Barnes added some talented new faces to his roster this offseason, has new players available after sitting out due to transfers, and has his cast of returning players. The issue with this much talent, and it is an issue any coach in the nation would love to have, is how to best utilize it all. The Vols are still deciding on personnel rotations and managing minutes, and they had to do so in their first two games against quality opponents. After seeing the new edition of the Vols on the floor against a pair of good teams, it is time to take stock of what we know.

This Is Still a Defensive Team

Tennessee looks like they are poised to be on of the best defensive teams in the nation, again. The Vols played a high scoring Colorado team and an offensively efficient Cincinnati team, and held both below 60 points. Last season, that 60 point mark seemed to be a magic number for the Vols. If they could get to 60, they typically won games because of their superb defense. Tennessee struggled at times last season shooting, the offense going to sleep for long stretches, but the defense kept the Vols in it. Against the Bearcats, the Vols had several stretches where they struggled to score, with even their interior bell cows Fulkerson and Pons struggling to hit shots over the taller Bearcat bigs. Superb defense kept the Vols from falling behind in their shooting struggles, and allowed them to win their first two contests. Giving up open looks from the three-point line is still a bugaboo for the Vols, but the tight, swarming team defense will be what carries this team through the season.

The Vols Still Run Best Through the Post

Since arriving in Knoxville, Rick Barnes has fielded teams where he emphasized defense and the offense was run through the post. This edition of the Vols looks to be more of the same. Even with Pons and Fulkerson struggling at times against Colorado and Cincinnati, the Volunteer offense is at its best when the All-SEC duo down low are fed the ball. Pons only scored 8 points against the Bearcats, but the buckets he made came at crucial moments for Tennessee. Meanwhile, Fulkerson has dealt with foul trouble against the Buffs and a pair of Bearcat 7 footers, and still led the team in scoring in both games. The interior presence for Tennessee sets the tone for the offense, gets high percentage shots, and creates looks for the outside shooters. Fulkerson and Pons represent efficient options for Tennessee to generate productive offensive possessions. Keeping in mind this team’s defensive ability, the offensive end is all about efficiency. It is also worth noting that the physical, gritty, intelligent play that the Vols get from their front court stars creates a lot of fouls by opposing teams. This gets Tennessee to the free throw line, forces opposing teams to deal with foul trouble, and makes opposing bigs more timid when Tennessee attacks the rim. In a game where the Vols struggled to shoot from the floor, their post play led to free throw opportunities that were the difference against Cincinnati.

Keon Johnson is Really Good

There was much ado about the signing class that Rick Barnes brought in this season. The headliner was Keon Johnson, a five-star prospect from the Webb School in Bell Buckle, TN. Johnson was regarded as perhaps the best on-ball defender in the entire 2020 signing class, and he was also viewed as an offensive weapon. Still, how much could a true freshman be expected to impact such a talented roster? A lot, Keon Johnson is going to impact this roster a lot. The freshman has already flashed how dominant he can be. The Vols were struggling against the Buffs, and Johnson poured in 5 huge points quickly, making plays on both ends of the floor and sparking the Vols. Johnson seemed to snap the team out of their funk against Colorado, and Tennessee looked better the rest of the way. Johnson has also been an excellent defender and rebounder, making a major impact on both ends of the floor when he is put in the game. Barnes has brought him off the bench so far, but Johnson appears bound for the starting lineup.

Jaden Springer is Really Good Too

Tennessee’s other five-star freshman addition, Jaden Springer can just flat score. Springer isn’t the defensive eraser that Johnson has been so far, but he is a solid defender. He shines, though, as a piece of this offense. Springer has a quick trigger on his shot, but is judicious about when to squeeze it. He, as a freshman, has shown impressive shot selection. Springer neither hogs the ball, not is he a black hole when the Vols are passing, moving their offense. However, if Springer has a clean look and the ball comes to him, he is taking the shot. Even as a freshman just two games into his career, Springer has been disciplined in waiting for a good shot, but confident in taking it when it comes. Springer is another player Barnes will struggle to keep on the bench, and he simply feels like an offensive explosion is just a matter of time.

Santiago Vescovi is Tennessee’s Point Guard

The Vols are blessed with multiple ball handlers, players like Josiah Jordan James, Victory Bailey Jr., Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, and Santiago Vescovi. This gives Barnes an advantage on the floor, as in nearly any lineup he puts on the floor, he has two ball handlers. It also raised the question as to which of these players would be the primary point guard for Tennessee. After two games, the answer is clear. Santiago Vescovi is the clear choice. Johnson and Springer are both capable of handling the ball, but they are more comfortable on the wing. Players that can be on point or be a secondary handler, but are best used elsewhere. Jordan James and Bailey are truly each more combo guards than either one is a pure point guard. On the young season, the offense seems to grind to a halt when either Jordan James or Bailey are the primary ball handlers for extended periods. Each can serve some spot duty or work as the second option on the floor to handle the ball, but the offense seems to grind when they are at point. Vescovi just has a feel for the offense. Perhaps it is his ability to consistently hit from three, perhaps it is his sharp, high IQ passing, or perhaps it is his ability to drive the lane and score. Whatever it is, the offense just runs far more smoothly with Vescovi at the point. It is also worth noting that Vescovi has put in the work on the defensive end to get better in the off-season, as well as in the weight room to add muscle to his frame to be a more physical presence on both ends. Vescovi seems to have the ideal balance for a point guard on this team. He can get his own shot, drive the lane, hit from all three levels, facilitate for others, and carry out all of those tasks with equal confidence and without hesitating. The rotation behind Vescovi will be interesting to watch, but Rick Barnes should know his top point guard.

Tennessee had to wait to get their season started, but they had to come out swinging. Colorado looked to be a tournament team last season, and they figure to be in the field this year. Cincinnati also looked bound for the big dance last year, a convincing win over the Vols an important entry on their résumé. The Bearcats are expected to be among the best in the AAC this season, and are likely to find themselves dancing in March. A rusty Tennessee team went back to their core identity, playing smothering defense, to win against a pair of quality opponents while answering questions about this squad. Tennessee saw some significant roster changes in this 2020-2021 team, and the group is figuring out who they are on the floor. They are finding answers and winning games, a combination that Rick Barnes must be pleased with. The 2-0 Vols will next be in action on Tuesday night, when the Big Orange welcome the 4-1 Appalachian State Mountaineers into Thompson Boling Arena. The game will be televised on SEC Network and tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 eastern time.