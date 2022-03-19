'Zakai Being Zakai': The Story Behind Zakai Zeigler's Decision to Wear Sunglasses When Cutting Down the Nets in Tampa

The Vols are currently in Indianapolis preparing for their Round of 32 matchup with 11-seed Michigan, as head coach Rick Barnes and the Vols will look to reach their second Sweet Sixteen since Barnes took the reins on Rocky Top seven years ago.

But let's go back to Tampa, Florida, from last week, where Tennessee captured their first SEC Tournament title in over four decades. The weekend where Tennessee defeated Kentucky yet again and never trailed against Texas A&M to secure the tournament title. The weekend where Josiah-Jordan James returned to elite form and Kennedy Chandler won SEC Tournament MVP.

That weekend.

A weekend in which the Vols, Barnes and Vol Nation had plenty of fun. And of Tennessee's players, there was never a doubt the calm, cool and collected spark plug of the roster, Zakai Zeigler, would have his fair share of smiles after a long journey to cutting the nets in Amalie Arena.

In his moment, images of Zeigler cutting the net caught heaps of traction on social media, as the freshman was sporting a unique pair of sunglasses while celebrating the win.

Photo Credit: Ryan Schumpert of Rocky Top Insider

So, what led to Zakai Zeigler's post-game fashion statement?

A love for his shades and confidence.

"He wears those glasses all the time," Vols guard Josiah-Jordan James said of Zeigler's sunglasses. "I can't really say I was surprised [he had them on]. I was surprised he got them out there [on the court], because I didn't know he had them. But my reaction was, it's just Zakai being Zakai."

James statement exemplifies how Zeigler is full of personality and brings endless energy and life to the Vols team, but it also has a double-meaning, as 'Zakai being Zakai' holds true when Zeigler shared the backstory to wearing the sunglasses last Sunday.

"I had them in my bag already, and I asked a manager to go get them for me," Zeigler shared of the sunglasses. "I was planning on wearing them for a few days, I'm not going to lie."

Zeigler's ability to be Tennessee's 'fearless' change-of-pace option coming off the bench all season has been highly valuable to the Vols all season, especially in wins over Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M and many more.

And it's not just the energy Zeigler has brought to the court for Tennessee, as Barnes has consistently stated throughout the season that the freshman has been a great leader and was an example to his teammates of how to conduct themselves as student athletes.

"I do think [the team has adopted some of Zeigler's personality]. The way the players look at him, they see that he's fearless, that he's got a very short-term memory whether he misses a shot or turns the ball over," Barnes said of Zeigler during Tennessee's Friday March Madness press conference. "When I voice my opinion to him he has a great way of letting it run off his back and focus on the next play."

In particular, Barnes went on to note Zeigler has been valuable to fellow freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler.

"I've told everyone, probably the best thing that can happen to Kennedy was Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi," Barnes claimed. "Every day, those two guys are highly competitive, what you see them do on the court they do every day."

Whether it was making an early season impact against North Carolina after a late recruitment or helping his team make an SEC Tournament winning run not too long after his mother's New York home burned down, Zeigler has never ceased to overcome and deliver.

Grit and confidence is an admirable combination to have.

The combination of making the decision to pack a certain pair of sunglasses to wear when your team wins their first SEC Tournament in 43 years and then going on to post back-to-back double digit efforts off the bench to assist your team in accomplishing the feat.

That combination. A combination Tennessee has incorporated into their style of play to win 13 of their last 14 games and reach the March Madness Round of 32 after a 30+ point win.

Zeigler is five wins away from being able to don his sunglasses in another post-game celebration, but this time it would be in New Orleans after a school-first NCAA Tournament championship. First for Tennessee in the potential five-game stretch is Michigan, as the Vols and Wolverines will tip-off on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

A game that will see Zeigler take the court yet again as the freshman continues to live a dream.

"It's a dream come true," Zeigler said on Friday of playing in the NCAA Tournament. "I remember me and my mother watching all these games and saying one day I'm going to be in this situation, one day I'm going to be there, win or lose, I'm going to be there. Now it's just me living this dream I've always had. It's the best feeling ever."

