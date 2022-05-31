Skip to main content

NEW VC on SI Podcast: Tennessee Baseball Checks Off Another Box with 2022 SEC Tournament Title, Short Look Ahead to Regionals, Santi is Back

Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols talk all the latest with Tennessee baseball winning the 2022 SEC Tournament. Jack and Jake also take a quick look ahead to the NCAA Regionals in Knoxville and touch on Santiago Vescovi returning for his senior season.

The entire podcast is below. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_16828508_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Danny White Tweets Out Priceless Comeback to Fan on Twitter

By Jack Foster3 hours ago
9825B445-457B-4AA0-9887-165F3E80BB1C
Baseball

Just In: Vols Top Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament, Knoxville Regional Set

By Matt Ray and Jack FosterMay 30, 2022
francis-mauigoa
Recruiting

Vols 'Up There' For Elite OL Francis Mauigoa Following Visit to Rocky Top

By Matt RayMay 30, 2022
IMG_3060
Baseball

WATCH: No. 1 Tennessee Celebrates First SEC Tournament Title in 27 Years

By Jake NicholsMay 29, 2022
CBCD6845-ED35-40FC-B4E2-975FE4900DCB
Baseball

Everything Tony Vitello, Luc Lipcius, Drew Gilbert and Camden Sewell Said About Tennessee's SEC Tournament Win

By Jack FosterMay 29, 2022
814805CC-8F4C-4037-ABD8-527C65032C72
Baseball

PHOTOS: No. 1 Tennessee Clinches First SEC Tournament Title in 27 Years

By Jake NicholsMay 29, 2022
2C45C782-25C4-459B-BBF2-CEEABFFD1F56
Baseball

Tennessee Baseball Wins First SEC Tournament Championship in 27 Years

By Jack FosterMay 29, 2022
D3A6993C-F52A-42AD-B75B-24BE02004707
Baseball

Tennessee Knocks Off Florida in SEC Tournament Championship

By Jack FosterMay 29, 2022