Podcast: Can the Lady Vols Knock Off the Huskies on the Road After Performance in Gainesville? Long-Term Outlook for No. 7 Lady Vols

Coming off a loss to Auburn, Tennessee beat Arkansas in overtime on Monday with a great, inspiring team win. However, the Florida loss causes worry to resurface, making Sunday's matchup with UConn all the more significant. Riley and Jack answer what went wrong against the Gators and what Tennessee needs to do in order to knock off the Huskies and regain momentum moving forward in the season.

The latest episode of the Volunteer Country on SI podcast is below.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Ahtletics

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.