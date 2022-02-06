Skip to main content

Podcast: Can the Lady Vols Knock Off the Huskies on the Road After Performance in Gainesville? Long-Term Outlook for No. 7 Lady Vols

Host Jack Foster and Riley Haltom discuss the past week of Lady Vols action.

Coming off a loss to Auburn, Tennessee beat Arkansas in overtime on Monday with a great, inspiring team win. However, the Florida loss causes worry to resurface, making Sunday's matchup with UConn all the more significant. Riley and Jack answer what went wrong against the Gators and what Tennessee needs to do in order to knock off the Huskies and regain momentum moving forward in the season. 

