Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Hoops Weekend Recap, What's to Come for Vols, Lady Vols

Host Jack Foster and Riley Haltom recap the weekend action for the Tennessee Lady Vols and BasketVols, or lack thereof for Rick Barnes' squad as Tennessee-Memphis that was going to be played in Bridgestone Arena was cancelled due to COVID-19 complications for Memphis. Jack and Riley discuss the chaos that reigned on Saturday and how Tennessee responded with an intra-squad scrimmage. Up next for the Vols is a tough game against No. 8 Arizona, and Riley notes that Tennessee will have to bring it order to get a win in TBA.

The Lady Vols lost their first game of the season in a 74-63 defeat to No. 3 Stanford, but a terrific third quarter performance shows that Kellie Harper's team can compete with some of the best in the nation.

Jack and Riley discuss everything you need to know regarding Tennessee hoops and more in the latest episode of the Volunteer Country on SI Podcast.

The full episode is below.

