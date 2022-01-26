Skip to main content

Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Keys to Lady Vols Continuing Success, Impact of Keyen Green's Injury

Host Jack Foster and Riley Haltom are back with another VC on SI podcast episode talking Lady Vols.

-Role player F/C Keyen Green is now out for the season with a torn ACL, what's the impact?

-The Lady Vols are 18-1 and on top of the SEC, but turnovers have been an issue.

-Rae Burrell's impact since seeing increased minutes

-Jordan Horston is playing out of this world, which is leading to impressive Lady Vols wins

-Big Picture talk in regards to rest of season

-Is there a kryptonite to the Lady Vols dominance?

Riley and Jack talk all that and more in the latest edition of the Volunteer Country on SI podcast. Listen below.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics 

