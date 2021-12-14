Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Men's and Women's Basketball Update, Thoughts on Big Weekend Matchups

Host Jack Foster and brand new guest Riley Haltom bring you the return of the Volunteer Country on SI Podcast talking Lady Vols and Vols basketball. The Tennessee men dropped an ugly one to Texas Tech in Madison Square Garden due to shooting woes, but they followed it up with a 40-point blowout win over UNC Greensboro. Which Vols team needs to show up to secure a win against Memphis?

The Lady Vols are 9-0 and No. 7 in the Top 25 poll, the best ranking since 2018. And a big reason has been Tamari Key's six double-doubles. The Lady Vols will face their most formidable opponent yet, though, as the reigning national champions in Stanford are coming to town on Saturday. Jack and Riley discuss the keys to victory for Tennessee to keep the undefeated season going.

The full latest episode of the VC on SI Podcast is below.

