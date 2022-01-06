Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Rae Burrell is BACK, What Does That Mean for the Lady Vols? Texas A&M Up Next

Host Jack Foster and Riley Haltom return to give an update on the Lady Vols. Star forward Rae Burrell made her return to the floor against Arkansas and will be slowly eased back in moving forward. The Lady Vols won their first pair of games in SEC play, knocking off Alabama in Knoxville then defeating Arkansas in a gritty, road win. Up next for Kellie Harper's squad is No. 25 Texas A&M in TBA. What should we expect from the Aggies and what are the keys to a victory? Riley and Jack tell you all you need to know regarding the Lady Vols as they look to get their first home win of 2022.

Listen to the entire podcast below.

Photo Credit: 247 Sports

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper's entire Wednesday media availability before Tennessee's matchup against Texas A&M is at the top of the article.

